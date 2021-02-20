Dowry Harassment For A Transgender

Eluru: A man happened to meet a transgender through Facebook, they fell in love with each other. He continued the relationship even though he came to know that the other person was a transgender man. He even persuaded his elders in the house and got married. Later the transgender being rejected approached the police and registered a harassment case on the man.

The interesting part is the young man is from Satrampadu, Eluru. The young man is Tarak alias Pandu, a young man from, he fell in love with a transgender man Bhoomi from LB Nagar, Hyderabad on Facebook. In February 2020 both of them got married with the permission of their elders. But as any other couple, they too had few misunderstandings. Later with the pressures from his family members, he started harassing Bhoomi and even pressured her for dowry. Then Bhoomi complained at the LB Nagar police station and Tarak was arrested.