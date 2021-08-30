PEDDAPALLI: A dowry case has been registered at the Manthani police station against Thota Srikanth who is said to be a PRO of Telangana Agriculture Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. A video of the man assaulting the woman on the road over the marital dispute has also gone viral on social media.

As per details given by Manthani SI Chandrakumar, the victim Komalatha who hailed from Gajulapalli in Manthani mandal was married to Thota Srikanth from Edulapur, Kalvashreerampur mandal of Peddapalli district in 2016. As per the victim’s version, they were living together for four years, but for the past two years, he was not bringing her to the marital home citing various reasons including Coronavirus.

A panchayat was to be held on Sunday in Edulapur in the presence of the village elders and both Komalatha and Srikanth were called to attend it. However, Srikanth did not come when summoned. Komalata wanted to bring him to the village sarpanch office for the meeting, but an altercation broke out between the two and in the process, Srikanth physically assaulted the woman in public which was recorded by an onlooker. Komalatha went to the Manthani police station and complained about Srikanth and stated in her complaint that he was harassing her for extra dowry and had also physically assaulted her. The SI stated that a case was registered and is being investigated.

The victim while speaking to Sakshi said that her husband had been evading her ever since he started working with the TRS Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy. He threatened her and taking the name of the Minister said that even if she filed a police case nothing would happen to him.

Watch the victim's version below: