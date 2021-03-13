A woman and her daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence. The incident happened in Hanuman Nagar which falls under Narasannapet police station limits in Srikakulam district on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as G Latha and Lasya. Both of them were found dead on the bed.

DSP Mahender Reddy who came to know about the double murder case reached the spot on Thursday midnight. Police collected the information and directed the CI Tirupati and SI Satyanarayana to investigate the case in a proper manner. A case has been registered against Latha's husband Ramesh and he was taken into custody by the police. The parents of Latha alleged that Ramesh, his mother and brother were behind the murder of their daughter and granddaughter.

According to reports, three years ago, Latha, a native of Koilam village, LN Pet Mandal, Srikakulam district married Ramesh, a resident of Narasannapet. The couple is blessed with a baby boy Tanish and a girl, Lasya. It is said that Ramesh, a driver by profession, had an extramarital affair with another woman. This led to a dispute between Ramesh and Latha. The neighbours of Ramesh told the police that he would beat up Latha whenever she questioned him about his extra-marital affair.