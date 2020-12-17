HYDERABAD: Beware of the Spin the Wheel game, which will lure you to turn the 'wheel of luck' promising prizes and cash. Clicking in the link could result in your money being siphoned from your bank account.

This came to light when a couple of people filed recently approached the Cyberabad Cyber ​​Crime Police and filed complaints of being swindled through this game.

There have been some links circulating recently on WhatsApp and social media. When you click on them, a coloured wheel (spinning wheel) appears. As soon as you turn it on, you will immediately get a popup window saying 'You won a mobile or won a prize'. It then appeals to the user to share the link with others. This is how cyber criminals are sharing the links.

As soon as you click on the link, mobile data and passwords of the users are compromised. The fraudsters then immediately siphon off the money from the accounts of users even before the user could realise the crime, which has been committed.

Upon investigation, the police stated that people were lured to play the wheel spinning game and after clicking on the links their money was stolen from the bank accounts. Cyber ​​Crime DCP Rohini Priyadarshini advised people not to fall prey to such unidentified links and open them.

The fraudsters are being tracked, she said and it is also requested that people should not click on these links circulating in social media and every such link should be verified before using. Moreover, users should not believe the Gifts and prizes offered online because clicking on any suspicious links could lead to compromising of data and it could further lead to losing money, stated the officer.