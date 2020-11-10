Did NCB Seize Banned Drugs From Arjun Rampal's House?

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) had earlier raided the Bandra home of actor Arjun Rampal and summoned him for investigation on Wednesday. After conducting a raid, the investigating agency has asked the Bollywood actor to join the probe delated to drugs. Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the NCB on November 11.

"Reports about nothing was recovered is not true, we conducted search and found medicines that fall under the NDPS act. We have summoned Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella to the NCB on November 11 and November 12" NCB officials Sameer Wankhede said in a statement.

So speculation is rife that the NCB recovered banned drugs from Rampal's residence during the raid.

The NCB has been investigating various Bollywood personalities. Many prominent stars, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika manager Karishma Prakash has been questioned by the Bureau.