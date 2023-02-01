Dhanbad Building Fire: 14 Burnt Alive

Around 14 people were killed after a major fire broke out in a multi-store building in Jharkhand‘s Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening. They said that a fire broke out around 6 o'clock on the second floor of Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, about 160 kilometers from the state capital of Ranchi. Currently, there have been 14 deaths. According to Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been discovered.

Ten women and three children are among those who died, said a senior police official. According to Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh, the district government has finished the building's rescue and search operations, and the injured are receiving medical attention. He declared, "The injured people are safe."

According to the police, some 15 fire tenders were sent to extinguish the flames. The early reports, a curtain in one of the apartments of the building took fire due to the flames of an earthen lamp, as per Bank More Police Station Officer-in-Charge P K Singh.

In addition, Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district government is working on an emergency basis.

"The loss of life caused by the fire at Dhanbad is heartbreaking. The district government is working on a war footing, and the injured are receiving treatment. I'm personally keeping an eye on it, Soren tweeted.