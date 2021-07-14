Dhanbad: Ambulance Driver Rapes Mute Girl Who's Also Mentally Unstable

A terrible and shocking incident took place in Jharkhand. A mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver at the government-run Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) at Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

According to reports, the woman is not only mentally ill, but also has difficulty speaking. She was admitted to the state-run medical facility's female medical ward on June 26. The hospital has been unable to determine her identity because she is mute and has psychological problems.

As per details, the ambulance driver, Sanjay Das, and a tea stall owner, Kishun, arrived at the hospital's female ward about 11 p.m. on Sunday. They took the woman to an isolated place near the hospital premises, where Sanjay Das sexually assaulted her.

When other hospital employees learned about it, they rushed to the scene to save the woman. The ambulance driver escaped and the tea shop owner was apprehended.

The SNMMCH administration has appointed a five-member committee to investigate the incident. "We formed an internal committee to investigate how the two got into the female ward and why the nurses and ward boy were unable to stop them. We have notified the police so that legal action can be taken," said SNMMCH superintendent AK Choudhary.