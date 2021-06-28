Dhaka Gas Explosion: Child Among 7 Killed, Terror Angle Ruled Out

In a horrific explosion, seven people, including a child, died and 70 others were injured at Moghbazar Wireless Gate area in Dhaka on Sunday evening. The police initially said it was a gas explosion but fire service and civil defence did not confirm anything and reserved it till the investigation gets completed.

Of the injured, 29 have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 others to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Institute. The remaining injured were taken to several hospitals in the Maghbazar area premises.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner visited the accident spot and said that they could not find any evidence supporting the incident as a terror attack. He added that the incident is likely to have taken place due to a gas explosion.

The commissioner further informed that the reason for the blast is being investigated by the probe committee and they are awaiting their opinion.

Witnesses and locals suspect that the explosion took place after an air conditioner on the ground floor of the building blasted. As per the sources, seven adjacent building as three buses were damaged from the impact of the blast.