KRISHNA DISTRICT: TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody on Wednesday. Police presented Uma, his car driver Prasad and Telugu Yuvatha leader Leela Prasad before the Mylavaram magistrate Sheik Shereen through video conference. The magistrate after hearing the case remanded them to judicial custody and directed police to shift them to Rajahmundry Central Jail with high security.

Devineni Uma who has been accused of rioting and inciting unrest in the Gaddamanugu village in Krishna district was arrested along with 17 other TDP local leaders.

Violence erupted between TDP and YSRCP workers on Tuesday and the police filed a case against Uma and 17 others under Sections 188, 147, 148, 341, 323, 324, 120b, 109, 307, 427, 506, 353, 332 r/w 149 of IPC, section 3 of Epidemic and Diseases Act (EDA) and sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2)(v) of SC/ST POA act.

TDP leaders and activists rushed to the court premises on Wednesday on information that Uma would be taken to Mylavaram court. They tried to create a ruckus and staged protests over his arrest. Police then had to shift Devineni Uma from Nandivada to Hanuman Junction police station.

On Tuesday the TDP leader and several activists, in a pre-planned manner went into Kondapalli reserve forests on Tuesday evening, alleging that illegal mining was being done by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders. The TDP leaders resorted to assault and attacked YSRCP leaders there. Devineni Uma was also seen inciting the TDP cadre to attack them. Police were called in to disperse the rioters and a few policemen were injured and some vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

