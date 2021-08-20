Details of Vijayawada Businessman Found Dead in Car Out

VIJAYAWADA: Police have confirmed that the death of a young businessman named Karanam Rahul(30) on Thursday in the city limits was due to murder. He was apparently strangled with a nylon rope and smothered with a pillow while he was seated in the driving seat of his Ford car. According to police reports, Karan Rahul (30), who left home on Wednesday night, was found dead in a car near a hotel on Thursday. According to Penamaluru police, the incident came to light around in the early hours of Thursday when locals called the police to report a suspicious death. Cops soon reached the spot and found that the deceased Rahul, was reported missing on Wednesday night. His parents had filed a complaint with the Penamaluru police station stating that Rahul left his house in his SUV at around 7.30 on Wednesday evening and that he was to return within an hour. However, after several hours, there was no sign of Rahul and his phone was not reachable.

Rahul, originally from Ongole and currently lives in a villa in Poranki, Penamaluru mandal in Krishna District. He was in the gas supply business in G.Kondur with his friend Korada Vijaykumar under the name of ZXN Cylinders Pvt. Ltd. since 2016. Police stated that differences between the two in terms of financial transactions had cropped up. The foundation stone for the company was also laid recently at MC Palle in Punganur mandal of Chittoor district at a cost of about Rs 57 crore.

The family members went to the Penamaluru police on Thursday to lodge a complaint as they had not been home all night. Rahul's father Raghav Rao and wife Purnima identified the body as that of Rahul. His parents expressed suspicion that Vijayakumar would have killed Rahul because of financial transactions related to the company. After the post-mortem was conducted Rahul's body was handed over to his family members.

Meanwhile, the Dog Squad and Clues team gathered evidence from the car in which the murder took place. As Rahul was sitting in the driving seat, his head seemed to have been pushed back. There were bloodstains on the right shoulder. In the driver's side seat, there was nylon rope and a pillow over Rahul's face at the time of the crime.

Police have initially concluded that three people might have been involved in the murder and they are also examining CCTV footage around the city. Police are also using the data stored in Rahul’s Ford Endeavor SUV which was a high-end model. The car is capable of storing the car log details, like when it started… when it stopped… its speed when the brakes were applied, etc. The data is stored by the sensors in the car and the Vijayawada Police are also checking these details as part of the investigation.

