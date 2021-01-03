Depressed Over Divorce Notice, Rajahmundry Doctor Commits Suicide Along With Son

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a tragic incident, a doctor committed suicide in Rajahmahendravaram along with her seven-year-old son on Friday. Dr. Donthamsetti Lavanya (33) was the daughter of Dr. Buddha, a well-known doctor at the Buddha Hospitals in the local Devi Chowk area in Rajamahendravaram.

Lavanya who was a practising dermatologist was married to one Vamsi Krishna, a doctor from Warangal a few years ago. The couple had a seven-year-old son named Nishanth.

The couple were living separately due to differences and Lavanya along with her son moved to her parents place in Rajamahendravaram two months ago.

Lavanya recently received a divorce notice from her husband and had been suffering from depression ever since she got the Court notice.

On Friday, she administered sleeping pills to her son first and then took them herself.Due to the overdose they both fell unconscious. After the family members realized that they had taken pills, they immediately rushed them to a local private hospital. But the doctors were unable to revive them and were pronounced dead.

Upon receiving information, Third Urban Circle Inspector Durga Prasad reached the hospital and collected the details. The bodies were sent to the local government hospital for post mortem.

The deceased's father Dr Buddha claimed that she committed suicide because of her husband's harassment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.