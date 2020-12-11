Depressed Lovers Commit Suicide In Suryapet After Parents Object To Relationship

In a tragic incident, a couple who were in a relationship committed suicide. According to details available, O. Naveen (21) and his girlfriend were in a relationship for quite some time. They were residents of Chandu Patla village of Chivvemla Mandal in Suryapet district.

Naveen and his girlfriend decided to marry but their parents objected to it. They were depressed by their parents' decision and committed suicide by hanging from a tree at Moddulacheruvu. The locals informed the police about the incident. The police said, a case has been filed and a probe is on to ascertain more details in the case.