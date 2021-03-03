Depressed Inter Student Ends Life After Parents Forcibly Put Him In Hostel

Hyderabad: Intermediate students are very delicate, they need to be taken proper care of. An intermediate student did not like staying in a hostel. He attempted suicide and died, at Dwaraka Nagar of Bandlaguda Jagir in Rajendranagar on the city outskirts on Tuesday.

These students have ample competition in the hostels among co-students. They are even pressurized by the hostel management also. With all this, they miss their parents and home. The victim is identified as V Diwakar Praneeth (17), an intermediate second-year student with a private junior college in Rajendranagar, who is suspected to have been depressed over his parents’ decision to enroll him in a hostel a few days ago. He was visibly depressed since late on Monday and attempted to die by hanging in his bedroom by closing the door from inside.

“His parents who grew suspicious as he did not come out of the room for a long time looked in through the window and found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope. They forcibly opened the door and loosened the noose and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday,” the Rajendranagar police said, adding that no suicide note was found.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary and was later handed over to the family after autopsy.