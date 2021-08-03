Depressed Hyderabad Techie Commits Suicide

Hyderabad: On Monday afternoon, a software engineer in Chandanagar committed suicide at his house. J Anil Kumar (34) was a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and was working at an MNC corporation in Gachibowli, informed the police.

It was said that the techie was depressed and killed himself. He is now survived by a wife J Jyothi and a four-year-old son. The family lived near the Chandanagar police station limits. The wife shared the details with the police officials.

She said that on Monday, she and their son had gone out for some work. Her husband was at home at that time. Upon returning home, they saw Anil dead in the bedroom. The wife was shocked. During the investigation, she shared with the police that, Anil must have been depressed due to some reason and ended his life.

S Venkatesh, sub-inspector Chandanagar police station said that the case has been registered and investigation is underway.

This is not the first time that a techie committed suicide over issues with the job. During the pandemic and lockdown, many people lost their jobs. They slipped into depression due to that and many of them ended their lives.