DELHI: In a case similar to Kanjhawala case in Delhi that rocked the nation, a speeding car dragged a man's body for nearly 10 kilometres on the Yamuna Expressway and the body was detected only after he had stopped at the Mathura toll plaza on Tuesday.

A toll plaza employee alerted him and the police was informed and the driver was taken into custody and his car was impounded. The driver has been identified as Virendra Singh from Delhi. He was returning from Agra with four family members after attending a wedding. As per reports in the Times of India the victim has been identified as Rijpal Singh (25), a driver from Etawah district working in Delhi. He is said to have met with an accident while returning to his native place on Tuesday morning. The driver had told the police that he was not aware that the body was stuck under the car as there was poor visibility due to the dense fog.

Police are examining CCTV footage and a detailed investigation was initiated by the Delhi police.

Also Read: Watch: Road Rage Over Honking in Delhi, Car Driver Drags Man on Bonnet in Rajouri Garden