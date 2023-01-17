Delhi: An imposter posing as a UAE royal family staff member duped the Leela Hotel of Rs 23 lakhs in unpaid bills, after staying there for over four months.

As per reports in the Indian Express, the Delhi Police are on the lookout for the man who claimed to be an employee of the Abu Dhabi Royal stayed at the five-star hotel from August 1 to November 20 last year, and left after paying RS 11 lakhs and owed around Rs 23 lakhs which were due to them.

The man identified as Md Sharif had also stolen silverware and other items from the hotel before running away. A case was registered against Sharif on the complaint of the hotel management on Saturday. He is said to have shown a fake business card, UAE resident card, and other documents, which are now being verified by the cops.

Also Read: Thousands of Goans Protest Diversion of Mhadei