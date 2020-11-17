Delhi Police Foil Diwali Terror Attack, Arrest JeM Terrorists

The Delhi special cell arrested two terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from the Sarai Kale Khan area in South Delhi. As per the police, the JeM was planning a terror strike during Diwali.

The terrorists have been identified as Abdul Latif Mir (22), a resident of Doru village in Baramulla district, and Mohd Ashraf Khatana (20), a resident of Hat Mulla village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. They were nabbed by the Delhi cops on Monday night.

DCP Sanjeev Yadav said, "On the basis of a tip-off. a trap was laid near millennium park, Sarai Kale Khan, and two suspected terrorists, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were apprehended around 10.15 pm."

The DCP also added that two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 cartridges were recovered from them.