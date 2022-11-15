Chilling details have emerged with the Delhi Police investigating the Shraddha Walkar murder case where she was chopped into 35 pieces and her body parts were disposed of by the accused and her boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawala. The police who solved the six-month-old murder case were shocked by the way the accused went about doing his daily routine after killing his live-in partner in the month of May.

-The police revealed Aftab was a food blogger who used to work at a call centre in the national capital.He had met the victim in Mumbai in 2019 when they worked together in a call centre there.

- She was reportedly strangled to death on May 18 in the Chhatarpur flat which was on rent only a few days before the murder.

-He purchased a new 300-liter fridge by paying RS 19,000 online to store her body parts which he kept for almost three weeks.

-A trained chef, Aftab used a saw to chop her body into fine pieces. He cut her body for two days and would dispose of the frozen body parts at 2 am in the morning near Chhatarpur Enclave forest areas where some of the parts were eaten by animals. Police have found only 13 parts so far.

-He was inspired by Dexter TV Series and had watched many crime movies and web series prior to the murder. Police are examining the angle if the murder was premeditated.

- Aftab used to sleep every day in the same room where he had chopped the body after killing Shraddha.

-He used to see the face every day after keeping it in the fridge.The head was the last part to be disposed

-Sources said Aftab had sexual relations with girls he met through the dating app even with the body parts kept in the fridge. His friends, food delivery boys, and others also visited the flat.

-Aftab had cleaned the floor and the fridge with sulphuric acid after disposing of the body parts. He would light incense sticks and use room fresheners to avoid any foul smell. He had also searched on 'how to clean blood' and 'dispose of body' on the internet.

-He informed the flat owner that Sharddha had left him and to prevent any doubt he used to chat with her friends from her Instagram account posing as Shraddha till June. He also made payments using her credit card.

-In September, the victim's friend informed her family that there was no contact with Shradhha for the last two and a half months and her mobile number was also switched off. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period. Her father then filed a missing complaint with the Delhi Police after he found the flat locked. After investigation police traced Aftab and upon interrogation, he confessed to killing the victim as she was pressurizing him for marriage.

The victim's father has demanded the death penalty for the accused. I think he deserves stringent punishment for killing my daughter and hiding everything for months. I wish we knew what was going on, he said. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday took Aaftab Poonawala to the Mehrauli forest where he allegedly dumped body parts of Shraddha Walkar for scene reconstruction.The accused was said to be speaking in English only most of the time. Details of his parents and family members are not known as of now. ( With inputs from PTI, NDTV, Tribune India)

The National Commission for Women on Monday asked Delhi Police to conduct a fair and time-bound probe into the killing of a woman by her live-in partner in the capital.

DCW chief issues notice to Delhi Police over murder of a girl in Mehrauli area "DCW has taken suo~moto cognizance of the gruesome murder of a girl in Mehrauli, Delhi. It has been reported that the girl was living in a flat with her male partner," reads the letter pic.twitter.com/ui1yrsuq7y — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

