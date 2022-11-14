A man from Delhi was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, chopping her body into multiple pieces, and dumping them at different locations in the city in what seems to be inspired by The Family Man -2 web series on the popular OTT platform. If one recollects Samantha who plays a Tamil militant chops the body of her boss into pieces and disposes of the parts in a garbage cover in the cover of darkness. The incident is said to have taken place in May this year but it came to light six months later after the victim’s parents filed a missing complaint.

As per reports the accused Aftab Poonawaala and the deceased woman identified as Shraddha( 26) were in a live-in relationship. They had met in a call center in Mumbai where they were working together. After her parents disapproved of their relationship they moved to Delhi and were staying together in a flat in Mehrauli.

After a while, her parents who were in Mumbai stopped receiving calls from the daughter from the month of May. Worried, her father Vikas Madan came to Delhi and found the flat door locked. He filed a missing complaint with the Delhi Police. After starting the investigation, they made efforts to trace Aftab. He was later arrested and upon interrogation, Aftab shared the chilling details of what he did to the victim.

He said that Shraddha started pestering him to marry her and they had frequent fights over the matter. One day as the fight escalated, Aftab in a fit of anger, slit her throat and killed her. He chopped the body parts into 35 pieces and stored them in a fridge. On a daily basis, he would dispose of the body parts at different places at 2 am in the morning without anyone noticing. The woman’s body parts have still not been recovered, police said. The missing complaint was altered to a murder case by the Delhi police.