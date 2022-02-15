NEW DELHI: In a ghastly incident a sweeper was arrested for allegedly raping an 87-year-old bedridden woman after breaking into her house at Tilak Nagar in West Delhi on Tuesday.

Though the incident took place on Sunday night when the woman's daughter (65) had gone out to meet a friend, the incident of rape came out later.

According to the victim's family members, the man broke into the house and the woman questioned him. He told her that he worked a gas agency and was called for some work. The woman was suspicious and tried to raise an alarm. The accused then attacked her, sexually assaulted her and stole her mobile phone. After the woman's daughter got back home, she found her injured and approached the police, the family members said.

Though the police initially registered a complaint of theft they later converted it to assault and rape at the family’s insistence.

In a tweet, the Delhi Police said, "The case of sexual assault of elderly lady in Tilak Nagar has been solved. Culprit in this blind case nabbed within 16 hours. The victim's mobile phone was recovered from him. Accused lives in nearby locality and works as a sweeper."

A case has been registered under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (Punishment for rape) under the IPC.

