NOIDA: In an incident similar to the Delhi accident case, a food delivery executive died he was hit by a car that dragged him for over a kilometre in Noida on the night of New Year’s eve.

The victim was identified as Kaushal Yadav, from Uttar Pradesh, and was working as a Swiggy delivery boy. He was said to be going on the Sector 14 flyover in Noida around 1 am on New Year’s night when his bike was hit by an unidentified car.

The car dragged the rider for around 1 km from the scene of the accident. It is reported that the driver stopped the car and fled from the scene. A case has been registered after his family members lodged a complaint and police have launched an investigation and the CCTV footage is being checked.A cab driver who called his parents about his body lying on the road is also being questioned.

The accident took place just hours after 20-year-old Anajali Singh was hit by a car which was driven by drunk men and dragged for about 12 kms in Delhi. The incident sent shockwaves through the capital and with this, it is the second such case of hit and dragging the victim leading to a gruesome death being reported close to the National capital.

