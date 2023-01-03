Delhi Accident: Amit Shah Orders Delhi Police to Conduct Detailed Probe

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police investigation into the Kanjhawala case has revealed that there were two girls on the two-wheeler at the time of the accident which occurred on December 31st night after they were returning from a New Year party in a hotel. The horrific death of the girl had caused an outrage in the Nation’s capital and prompted the Union Home Ministry to seek a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the direction of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible.

The victim was hit by a speeding car allegedly being driven by drunken men who fell under the wheels of the car and as her legs got stuck in the axle, she was dragged by the moving vehicle for more than 12 km and died.

The CCTV footage showed that she was accompanied by a friend and the girl who had sustained minor injuries had fled from the spot. The Delhi police have traced her and the woman has been called to record her statement on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Kanjhawala death case: CCTV footage of that night shows the presence of another girl with the girl who died after being dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area. (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/nd1NUBQVze — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

All five accused were sent to three-day police custody on Monday. (With inputs from TOI)

