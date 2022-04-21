Delhi BJP Leader Jitu Choudhary Shot Dead Outside His House

By Shyamala Tulasi

Just days after Jahangirpuri violence rocking the nation’s capital, a local BJP leader was shot dead on Wednesday evening in front of his house, in East Delhi. The man has been identified as Jitu Choudhary (42). A police constable found the BJP leader in a pool in front of his house in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

He was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors confirmed that he was dead on arrival.

"The victim had gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement. A few cartridges have been recovered from the crime scene, said the police.

Police are checking CCTV for the suspects and the accused are said to be on the run. Delhi east police registered a case and further information is yet to be announced by the police.

(Inputs: NDTV.com)

