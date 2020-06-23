KAMAREDDY: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man died by suicide at Ashok Nagar in Kamareddy on Tuesday allegedly feeling dejected after being rejected by a woman with whom he fell in love with.

According to family members, Santhosh was working as a driver and was in a love affair.

After getting rejected by the girl, he took the extreme step and took his life, his family members claimed. According to the police, he had shot a sad TikTok video and kept it as his status before hanging himself.

Santhosh's native place was Timmakkapaly but he has been living with his mother at Ashoknagar. Earlier, Santhosh's father had died by suicide, police said.

Upon receiving information about the suicide, police rushed to the spot and shifted the corpse for autopsy.

A case has been registered and a probe into the incident is on.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)