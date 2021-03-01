VIZIANAGARAM: In a very frightening incident, a young girl was found unconscious with her hands tied in a garden near Gurla Mandal in Vizianagaram district on Monday morning.

Locals who spotted her lying unconscious in a garden opposite the Therlam police station immediately informed police who rushed to the spot.

The victim was identified as Rama, a resident of Locharla village in Therlam mandal. After she was untied, Rama was quickly rushed to hospital. Her family members were also informed about her.

The victim's family members said that Rama was studying at SK Degree College in Vizianagaram. Police found that the thugs had tied her legs and hands and left her there on Sunday night. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.

However, the full details of the case are yet to be known, police are investigating as to how the victim got there and if she had been kidnapped or not. As of now the girl is being given medical treatment and more details would be known when she regains consciousness, police say.