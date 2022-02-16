Deep Sidhu Valentine's Day Pic With Beau Reena Rai Goes Viral After His Death

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu (37) known for being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday.

Deep Sidhu sustained severe head injuries and died after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district.He was said to be traveling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda. Incidentally, the accident spot was very close to the Singhu border, the epicenter of last year's farmers' protest against farm laws.

A female friend accompanying him was taken to a hospital where her condition was stable." An investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident was underway, he said.

Image Source: Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai Instagram

A day before his death, Deep Sidhu was with his girlfriend Reena Rai celebrating Valentine's Day. Reena and Deep both shared photos expressing their love for each other on their Instagram handles, which has gone viral on social media.

