Decomposed Body Found Hanging in JNU Forest Region

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday, 3 June, evening, police said.

Police visited the university and found a hanging body from a tree in the jungle area near the university’s Yamuna Hostel.

The police were informed about the body around 6.30 pm, they said.

The victim's age appears to be around 40-45, deputy commissioner of police, South-West, said. The investigation is underway.

