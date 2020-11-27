Debt-ridden Man Commits Suicide After Losing 16 Lakhs In Online Game

In a tragic incident, a man committed suicide after losing money in an online game. As per the details, Jagadeesh a resident of LB Nagar lost lakhs of rupees because of his online game addiction. He took his own life as he couldn't figure out a way to clear the debts.

A few days ago, his father cleared Rs 16 lakhs debt. Even after the debts were cleared, Jagadeesh again started playing online games. With this, Jagadeesh completely landed into huge debts. He took a selfie video and committed suicide. In this video, he stated the reasons for his suicide. After receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and a probe is on.