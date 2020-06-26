HYDERABAD: The bitter property feud between the sons of legendary director Late Dasari Narayana Rao is once again making headlines. This time, it has come back into focus after the director's elder son Dasari Prabhu lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Police against his brother Dasari Arun Kumar. Since the time Dasari Narayana Rao passed away, both Prabhu and Arun Kumar have been at loggerheads over property disputes.

Prabhu, in his complaint, accused his brother Arun of intruding into his house on June 24th before attacking his family members. Police have registered a case against Arun and initiated the investigation.

Citing CCTV camera visuals, Prabhu sought protection from police expressing the fear of threat to his life from his brother. He also appealed to Tollywood biggies to intervene and resolve the matter. The CCTV camera footage that Prabhu furnished with the police as evidence show Arun Kumar climbing up the huge entrance gate before jumping inside to gain access to the premises. Dasari Narayana Rao, besides being a renowned filmmaker, was also considered to his last breath as the Godfather of the Telugu film industry. He was always the 'Go-To' figure for Tollywood as he was always seen resolving issues pertaining to all the 24 crafts of the industry on a daily basis.

Friends and followers of the late director in the industry are a worried lot, seeing the property disputes between his children spiraling out of control and spilling on to the streets. Though no one has openly spoken about the feud within the Dasari household, many of the film industry personalities are said to be having a quiet word with both Prabhu and Arun Kumar to settle their disputes within the four walls in respect of their father and to safeguard his image among the public.

Prabu, speaking about the incident, said, "On the night of June 24th, my brother Arun Kumar, in an inebriated state and along with his driver, barged into our house and attacked my family members. He even tried to break open the room and locker that belonged to my father. According to the will written by my father (Dasari Narayana Rao), the house belongs to my daughter and she deserves the property but Dasari Arjun is gunning for these assets. Film Industry leaders such as C Kalyan, Murali Mohan, and Mohan Babu should respond to this issue and help resolve the matter. We also lodged a complaint with the police to take action against Arun."

Going by the intensity of the fight between the two Dasari offsprings, the property feud appears to be far from over.