Hyderabad: Mystery continues to shroud the death of Class 4 student Indu (10) who was found dead in the Dammaiguda lake on Friday morning. The four-page post-mortem report initially reveals that the girl died due to drowning as she had swallowed water that was found accumulated in her lungs. The report also stated that there were no injury marks on her body or face as alleged by her parents. However, the problem of how she fell into the lake or if she was pushed into the lake and drowned is to be ascertained by the police which was a challenging aspect for the Hyderabad police.

Meanwhile, Indu's parents and relatives raised protests at Dammaiguda Junction and demanded that the post-mortem report copy be handed over to them. They demanded that the police give them clarity over her death as there were many unanswered questions related to her sudden disappearance from school and her death the very next day. They demanded that those who killed the girl should be meted out of strict punishment.

Mild tension escalated at the center and the police were called into to pacify the agitating crowd. The locals and her family members suspect the role of a few antisocial elements who are drinking and consuming ganja in the surrounding areas of the lake. Despite repeated pleas to Minister Malla Reddy and highlighting the problem with the police, no action was being taken to address the menace near the lake, they said.

Indu's parents reported that she went missing on Thursday afternoon after the Government school where she was studying reported that she was missing from school. Her father would drop the victim off every day at school and like in the usual way she went to school, but even before roll call, she was said to left the school premises after leaving her bag and books in the classroom. Her parents filed a complaint and the police swung into action and located her body in the lake on Friday with the help of the Clues team and the dog squad. This was based on the only footage which was taken from Dammaiguda crossroad CCTV camera. The visuals show that she was walking alone.

The girl's parents were in a state of shock and disbelief after they got the news. They said she was a bright child and was active in extracurricular activities as well. Her body was haA pall of gloom prevailed at the girl's residence in Jawaharnagar. Police have intensified the investigation into the case and are speaking to locals and places where she frequented to gather more information. Police were already deployed at the school and her home to avoid any unrest.

