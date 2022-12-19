HYDERABAD: The Jawahar Nagar police have concluded that there was no foul play behind the death of 10-year-old Indu, and that she died after accidentally falling into the Dammaiguda lake and drowned. The case of foul play or rape was ruled out as there were no injury marks on her body. The postmortem report also clearly stated that there were no signs of struggle and she had water in her lungs the water was also tested to match with that of the lake.

Indu who was studying Class 4 in Dammaiguda Zilla Parishad High School in Keesara Mandal of Medchal District had gone missing after she went to school on Thursday. After the school principal informed her parents that she was missing from school, the parents and relatives of the girl started searching but could not locate her. After a police complaint was filed, the Jawahar Nagar police formed special teams and found her body floating in the lake close to the school based on the clues team and dog squad stopping at the lake side.

The headmaster said that the girl, who came to school with her father on Thursday morning, left her bag there and went to the park. There are no CCTV cameras on the school premises. The girl was seen only on a CCTV camera at Dammaiguda center road. It is not known where she went after that.

On Sunday, CI Chandrasekhar along with special teams scoured the surrounding areas. She is said to have gone to a park first and later to the lake to probably urinate. It seems that she had accidentally slipped and fallen into the lake during the process.

However, after this unfortunate incident, five issues come to the fore about the safety and security of students and women in that area.

One, there are no CCTV cameras either on the school premises or near the school area.

Two, either the urinals are so unfit to use that led to the girl going out all the way to the lake to urinate is another issue.

Three, there are no CCTV cameras near the lake either and it is unsafe for girls or women to pass by that side.

Four, the girl’s parents and relatives have repeatedly pointed out the fact that there are many anti-social elements who frequent the lake and smoke ganja and drink alcohol there. Despite complaining to the police or the local MLA Ch Malla Reddy no action is being taken, locals bemoan. Meanwhile, minister Malla Reddy met the family and gave them `1 lakh as financial assistance.

Five, the girl’s parents state that the girl was intelligent enough to know the dangers of getting too close to the lake and falling into it.

The Jawahar nagar police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and will continue the investigation, they said.

Also Read: Dammaiguda: Post Mortem Reports Reveals Missing Girl Died Due To Drowning