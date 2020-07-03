MEERUT: A 19-year-old Dalit girl and her father were shot dead just two days before her wedding allegedly by a jilted lover whom she refused. Her brother also suffered bullet injuries in the firing.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Transport Nagar area of Meerut district on June 27.

According to a report by a daily, the victim has been been identified as Aanchal and her father Rajkumar.

Meerut SP (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh told the daily that prime accused Sagar and his accomplices reached her house around midnight and began firing at the family members indiscriminately.

While others ran for safety, Aanchal and two others were directly hit with the bullet. The girl died on spot, while her father died at the hospital while undergoing treatment and her brother is being treated at the hospital for bullet injury.

Acording to police complaint filed by Aanchal's elder brother, Sagar wanted to marry Aanchal and she rejected him. Sagar, along with five of his friends reached Aanchal's house in motorbikes on June 27 and started pressuring the family for marriage.

Later, they had opened fire, the FIR read.

Police have filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of SC/ST Act (Prevention of Atrocities).

Five persons including Saagar, his mother Rekha and three other accused have been named in the FIR, the daily reported.

However, only two accused have been arrested, while main accused Sagar is still at large, the SP told the daily.