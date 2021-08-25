UP Dalit Girl Gangrape: Five Arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a 19-year-old boy along with four family members, for allegedly gang-raping a Dalit minor girl. While the incident took place on Saturday night, the youth was arrested on Tuesday.

As per the police, the accused belong to a former village pradhan’s family and a medical student who recently returned to India from Russia.

The police said that the girl’s father, on Sunday, visited the police station and alleged that five men broke into the house and abducted his daughter. The next morning, the girl was reportedly found outside her home in a semi-conscious condition, the police added.

They further said that the girl told her family about being sexually assaulted. After the preliminary inquiry, the police claimed that the 14-year-old girl was in a relationship with the man who has been arrested.

A police officer said that the accused was produced before a local court of Rampur, which sent him to judicial custody. The other accused are still under investigation, he added.

“Medical examination of the girl did not find any injury on the girl’s body,” said Rampur SP Ankit Mittal, “however, an FIR has been lodged on charges of gang rape and abduction based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father.”Rampur SP Ankit Mittal said a medical examination of the girl did not find any injury on the girl’s body but an FIR has been lodged on charges of gang rape and abduction, on a complaint submitted by the victim’ father.