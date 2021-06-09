Dabeerpura police have arrested five accused including two minor boys in connection with the death of Mohammed Adnan (19) who was critically injured during a street fight that had taken place in the old city limits recently.

The CC TV footage of the street fight went viral on social media where a group of boys were seen indulging in a free-for-all fistfight. In one particular instance, two boys are seen hitting the deceased and he collapses right there.

According to the DCP South Zone Gajarao Bhupal, the accused persons Syed Khaja Moinuddin Kamran aka Kamran, Syed Ibrahim Najeeb, Syed Mustafa Mujeeb, Abdullah and others are friends and residing in the Chanchalguda area.

As per reports, Syed Abbas has been taunting Abdullah and this also happened in the presence of Mujib. They had gone to question Abbas and took Mohammed Adnan with them. They had met bear near Arshad Ali Hospital on Chanchalguda New Road at around 7 pm on the 6th of this month. Both Abbas and Abdullah groups started talking when things went out of hand and led to a fistfight.

'' During the quarrel, a young man named Najeeb was beating Adnan from the front and simultaneously Kamran also punched Adnan in the back of the head upon which he received a severe head injury and became unconscious” said DCP Gaja Rao Bhupal. After Adnan collapsed on the road, the others fled the spot, leaving him there. He was rushed to Osmania Hospital by the locals. However, he died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment due to a severe head injury.

The case was investigated by Inspector Dabeerpura N Satyanarayana and his team and based on the CCTV footage and enquiry the accused were caught and a murder case was registered against them. The minors were sent to the Juvenile State Home.

