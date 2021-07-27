Cybercrime: Hyderabad Woman Loses 15 Lakhs to Fraudsters

The Hyderabad Cybercrime police detained two people on Monday for allegedly defrauding an octogenarian (from the city) of Rs 15.37 lakh under the guise of bonus points on her insurance plans.

Devansh Rastogi (27) and Imran Khan (22), both from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, were detained. They had ten cellphones, five debit cards, three bank passbooks, and a chequebook confiscated by the police.

According to the police, the victim, who lives in Begumpet, received a call from a man who identified himself as Rajeev Agarwal, a clerk at Life Insurance Company, in October last year. He informed her that if she bought insurance policies, she might earn a big bonus. She decided to get four insurance plans since she trusted him.

"In the name of insurance policies and reverse bonus, the fraudsters made her deposit Rs 15,37,622 in different bank accounts. They then switched off their mobile phones," said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department.

The victim subsequently went to the police, who tracked down the two suspects and apprehended them in Ghaziabad. They were taken to the city on transit remand and placed before the court.