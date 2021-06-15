Cyberabad Police Bust Gang Selling Rented Cars

The Cyberabad police busted a gang of automobile rental criminals and seized 60 four-wheelers from their hands after arresting six people.

According to Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar, the accused — Palle Naresh Kumar, 36, of RC Puram — rented cars with false assurances to the owners and car travel firms that they would double the rent.

"Naresh used to give rent for two or three months and later sell the vehicle for half price or mortgage the cars to others," he said.

Other offenders used to persuade the public that Naresh Kumar obtained these cars via government agencies, bank-seized vehicles owing to non-payment of debts, and occasionally bank-auctioned vehicles.

Soon after, he befriended other defendants, including Badavath Raju Naik, Kalaumula Vikas, Golle Bharath Joshi alias Bharath, Bhanuri Election Reddy, and Talla Narsimha Goud, and persuaded them to sell cars for easy money.

They all agreed with Naresh's concept and began selling cars. Sajjanar stated that in order to sell the vehicles, they approached several cars travels firms in Hyderabad and some individuals directly and got roughly 272 automobiles from them with an informal agreement to pay the rent monthly.

"Of 272 cars, 205 cars were forcefully taken back by the respective original owners of the cars. Out of the remaining 67 cars, one car was recovered by Tappachabutra Police and 50 cars were recovered by RC Puram Police and 13 cars are yet to be recovered," the Commissioner said.

Police booked a case and detained them based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, who handed Naresh 11 cars and was defrauded.

Before purchasing pre-owned vehicles from unknown individuals, Sajjanar advised the public to fully inspect the original documentation and validate them on the RTA website.