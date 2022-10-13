Cyberabad Police Arrest Four People For Alleged Cyber-attacks

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cyber-crime police have arrested four persons for a series of alleged cyber-attacks on a smart home automation company "Hogar Controls," thus causing immense damages to its reputation and financial loss in the last one year.

The main accused, Vijay Kumar Anandasu (alias Yash) and Karun Kumar Anadasu (alias Karan Kumar) were former directors of Hogar Controls and exited the firm after selling their shares in the company. Immediately after leaving Hogar Controls, both accused allegedly opened a new business violating the shareholder agreement with Hogar Controls, impersonating the same line of home automation products, services, and application.

The accused allegedly conspired with a foreign company and launched cyber-attacks on the Hogar Controls server, application, and website between July and November 2021. Seeking illegal support from hackers, the accused have caused immense damage to the company's servers and demanded a ransom from the Hogar Controls management. The conspired cyber-attacks were devastating, and the company had to immediately commission a new safety protocol to safeguard its customers' interests and install new devices at various locations. The company had to spend enormous amounts of money and resources to fix the cyber-attack issues. Further, it alerted all its existing vendors, partners, dealers, and distributors, issuing a warning letter about the counterfeit products being manufactured and marketed by the accused using the same trademark.

Cyberabad police detected and raided the accused premises in Habsiguda and seized counterfeit products using the Hogar Controls brand name & trademark, along with illegal arms. The Cyberabad cyber-crime police booked a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Acts, and Information Technology Act against the accused, and they have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in Sangareddy Jail.