The usual cyber crime cases reported by IT firms in the city are source code theft, leaking confidential information, hacking databases or websites, or disgruntled employees who steal confidential tech data and sell them to rival firms. But a new type of cyber crime was reported from the IT hub of Cyberabad where employees of a company had resorted to cyber attacks in their own company in a bid to take over the company.

Cyber ​​attacks were carried out on an IT company in the city, where data was stolen by hackers. As per reports in Sakshi, few employees of the company have been carrying out cyber attacks in the last few years.

After getting to know of this the management had filed a complaint with the Cyber crime police

The Cyber crime police sleuths after investigation arrested three employees of the company named Vijay Kumar, Karan Kumar and Ashwanth Kumar. They also seized a revolver and 10 bullets from the accused. The police have issued lookout notices for another accused who is said to be in America and the master mind behind these attacks to steal company data.

Further details are awaited…