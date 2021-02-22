Cyberabad Cops Bust Bangladesh-India-Gulf Fake Passport Racket

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Sunday claimed to have busted a global racket of Bangladeshi nationals acquiring Aadhaar identification cards and Indian passports from a small city in Nizamabad district and going overseas.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar mentioned that eight individuals have been taken into custody, together with one sub-inspector and one assistant sub-Inspector, for colluding with the 4 Bangladeshis picked up.

“We have formed special teams to track down and arrest the others involved in this racket. We still need to get more details of the fraud,” the commissioner mentioned. He also included that 72 Bangladeshis have yet used Indian documents to go overseas.

On January 24, 2021, an Immigration official at the RGIA Hyderabad intercepted three passengers Nitai Das, Mohammed Hasibur Rehman, and Mohammed Rana Mia, who had been making an attempt to board a flight to Dubai.

“Though the addresses provided in the passports of the three youngsters were of Bodhan in Nizamabad, they were talking to each other in Bengali with Bangladeshi accent. So we suspected something was wrong and handed them over to police,” shared an immigration official.

BJP leader and party MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind had earlier said passports were obtained by submitting fake documents in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district.

During interrogation, the trio explained to the police that they were Bangladeshi nationals making an attempt to work in Dubai as drivers and that their actual names were Sanjib Dutta, Ramu Das, and Sandip Mondal.

Police then zeroed in on a labor contractor Parimal Bains of Bodhan who helped them get Aadhaar cards and Indian passports.

According to the report acquired by Nizamabad commissioner Kartikeya from Cyberabad police, Parimal, who’s a Bangladeshi, got here to West Bengal in 2014-2015 and later migrated to Bodhan in 2015-16 with the assistance of a neighborhood Ayurveda physician.

Parimal, who ran an Ayurveda clinic in Bodhan, obtained an Aadhaar card and Indian passport from Bodhan. Subsequently, he started working as a labor contractor sending employees to Gulf and other international locations.

“Initially, Parimal used to bring Bangladeshis from West Bengal to Bodhan and make them work locally for a year and help them obtain Aadhaar cards with local names and then secure a passport. Later, he started bringing Bangladeshis with West Bengal Aadhaar cards to Bodhan and with the help of MeeSeva staff changed the address in Aadhaar with rental agreements obtained from house owners in Bodhan,” mentioned a Bodhan police official.

From 2015 onwards, Parimal has facilitated 72 individuals in securing Indian passports out of which 32 obtained passports with a single home address in Bodhan. Parimal charged as much as Rs 50,000 from every customer.

Apart from the three passengers, police additionally arrested Parimal, his associate from Kolkata, Shahabaz, Bodhan MeeSeva center employees, Mateen, SI Mallesh, and ASI Anil, who as special department police, cleared the police verification process.

“We have written to RPO to cancel the passports and asked FRRO to issue LoCs against at least 15 suspects who are abroad,” he added.