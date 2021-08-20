Cyber Crime: Hyderabad: Woman Loses Rs 1.2 Crore From Dead Husband's Account

Unidentified persons transferred Rs 1.2 crore from Bahrain and Kuwait Bank accounts in the city, where the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police filed a case.

According to the Hyderabad Cybercrime police, a woman reported to the police that her husband, a doctor, had recently passed away and had an account with the bank. After his death, she went to the bank to withdraw the money, but the bank officials asked her to get a 'successor' certificate.

Meanwhile, as the woman was busy getting the certificates, she began receiving alerts about money being taken from her account. She verified with bank authorities before approaching the Cybercrime police, who opened an inquiry and booked a case.