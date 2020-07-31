HYDERABAD: A man who made an attempt to smuggle 114-kg of sandalwood from Hyderabad's Shamshabad airport to Khartoum was held by custom officials in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Hyderabad.

According to reports, the man is a native of Sudan. He had packed the 114-kg of sandalwood in various boxes. Custom officials noticed suspicious sticks inside the boxes during baggage scan. The custom officials immediately shifted him for physical checking, and while checking the boxes the officials were shocked after seeing boxes filled with Sandalwood sticks. Airport officials yet to reveal the identity of the man, and is being questioned by them.

In a similar case, Delhi airport officials arrested three people in December 2019 for trying to transport red sandalwood. They were caught by the airport officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, when they were travelling to Hong Kong from India and seized around 127 kg of red sandalwood from them.

In another incident, a man who tried to smuggle ganja was detained by the officers of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and they seized the marijuana and cash from him on Saturday, Sat, October 26 2019.