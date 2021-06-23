Curious Case of Mehul Choksi's Abduction

Mehul Choksi who is wanted in the PNB scam case has been trying to hide for a long time. Recently the Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that he does not know about any evidence over Choksi’s abduction.

Choksi was staying in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018. But on May 23, he went missing. It was alleged that he was abducted. It was said that Choksi had been taken to Dominica by involuntary means. But neither Scotland Yard nor any other investigative body found any evidence for it. The opposition MP in the Parliament questioned this abduction.

The media outlet Antigua News Room shared a clip of the Parliamentary proceedings in which we can see the PM replying, “Mr Speaker, I am not aware of evidence but this information is in the public domain that Mehul Choksi was abducted. And, I am aware that law enforcement here would have done some research and perhaps may have some individuals of interest but as far as evidence is concerned I am not aware that there is any such conclusive evidence.”

Also Read: Businessman Mehul Choksi Arrested in Dominica

Browne further added that the government was not contacted regarding any information. The Scotland Yard or any other agency made no contact with them.

What is it About?

The police have been after Choksi for his involvement in the Rs 12,000 crore PNB scam. The fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi who has been on a run was captured in Dominica. It was alleged that he escaped with his supposed girlfriend.

Many believe that he escaped the waters. He tried escaping through the Carrabien island waters but was later caught in Dominica. But his lawyers have said that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 by Antiguan and Indian policemen. His legal team later contacted Metropolitan Police and asked them to investigate the kidnapping.

Choksi’s lawyer Michael Polak said that his client is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda. So legally he has the right to approach the police. He can demand an investigation and get in touch with the British Privy Council. He has these rights in Antigua.