The Curious Case Of Mangalagiri Missing Teacher

Mangalagiri police are on the search for a school teacher who mysteriously disappeared from the place three days ago. As per reports Jhansi Rani who was working as a Hindi teacher in Mandadam Zilla Parishad School at Tulluru mandal in Guntur district. She lived at NSR Plaza near the Tenali Flyover in Mangalagiri along with her husband Veeranjaneyulu and son and daughter.

Apparently on the 11th morning she went to school on her two-wheeler as usual. That afternoon Veeranjaneyulu spoke to his wife on mobile and she had come back to Mangalagiri in the evening.

But what was baffling the police was that she parked her two-wheeler near the shop next to the SBI ATM opposite the East side of the Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. She is said to have given the bike keys to the shop owner and left saying that her husband would come and take the vehicle.

As she had not come home in the night her son complained to the police about her missing. He said that his mother had not been home since Thursday evening. Police registered a missing case on Friday. The Mangalagiri police have questioned those who knew her about her whereabouts and asked them to inform the police station if they received any information. She was wearing a brownish- biscuit colored cotton sari at the time of her disappearance. They are also examining CCTV footage in the surrounding areas for further clues.