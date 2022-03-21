In three incidents related to love crime in the State of Andhra Pradesh, one person committed suicide, a girl throat was slit and another girl was cheated by her lover in Nellore and Chittoor districts.

NELLORE: A young man named Chenchu Krishna allegedly slit the throat of a girl at Venkatagiri on Monday for refusing to accept his love proposal. The victim has been identified as Chigurupati Jyothika, 18, who is studying Intermediate. Apparently, Chenchu Krishna was harassing her for some time to love him, which she denied. Enraged at her refusal, he attacked the girl when she came to college on Monday, slit her throat, and escaped from the place. She was given first aid at a local community health centre and shifted to Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati for better treatment. The girl’s condition is said to be critical. Police have apprehended the boy and are questioning him.

CHITTOOR: In another incident of love failure, a software engineer committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Madanapalle after the girl he was in love with had switched off her cell phone.

The incident came to light on Sunday and according to Two Town CI Murali Krishna and SI Chandramohan, the victim Jeevan Kumar Reddy (29) was the only son of B. Nagabhushan Reddy and Sulochana, hailing from Kotagudibanda, Kalakada mandal. They had settled in Madanapalle twenty years ago and were running a mess at a college. Both of them had died due to COVID-19 last year. Jeevan Kumar who was working as a software engineer in Bangalore came to Madanapalle after his parent's death. Since it was work from home he was also running the mess and working. He had fallen in love with a woman during his stay here. As per reports the woman was not taking his calls for one week and had also switched off her cell phone. Depressed at losing his parents and with the girl that he loved for not taking his phone calls, the young man committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan with a rope at his home on Saturday night

After being alerted by the neighbours SI Chandramohan, ASI Ramana rushed to the spot. The body was sent to the mortuary for post mortem and the case is being investigated, the police said.

In another case from Ramakuppam mandal in Chittoor district, a youth was arrested for cheating a minor girl in the name of love. According to police reports, the accused Venkataramana (31), a resident of Avulakuppam village in the mandal, was in love with a girl from the same village and sexually exploited her with a false promise of marriage. When the girl pressurized Venkataramana, the accused refused and started avoiding her.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint with the Ramakuppam police after the victim informed her family members. Based on her complaint a POCSO case and cheating case was filed against him. Venkatarama was arrested on Saturday evening at Aavulakuppam Cross Road by Kuppam Rural CI Suryamohana Rao. The accused was later remanded to police custody on Sunday.

