CP Anjani Kumar Suspends Hyderabad MLC Vani Devi PSO, Find Out Why 

Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar MLC Surabhi Vani Devi’s car rammed into a gate near the parking space at the legislative Assembly on Thursday. The incident took place after the car driver dropped off Vani Devi at the Assembly.

The front end of the car was completely damaged in the incident. The vehicle is said to have been driven by Vani Devi's Personal Security Officer Bhanu Prakash when the accident occurred instead of the car driver. CP Anjani Kumar suspended the PSO as he was not allowed to drive the vehicle of the protectee.

Newly elected MLC S Vani Devi’s car crashed into the gate at the assembly. She was not in the car. Her security personnel was driving the car. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/MfNtHQFgyd — Syed Rizwan Qadri (@Qadrisyedrizwan) March 25, 2021

The security said that the PSO was not well trained in driving and drove the car in the absence of the car driver. The police at the assembly rushed to help the gunman after hearing the loud sound in the premises.