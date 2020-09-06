PATHANAMTHITTA: In a horrific incident, a COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually abused by the ambulance driver while shifting her to the hospital for treatment.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Noufal. He has been taken into custody on Sunday based on a complaint by the victim's mother to the hospital authorities and the police.

The incident took place at Aranmula on Saturday. She was later admitted to a hospital at Adoor on Saturday after she and her mother tested positive for COVID-19. While she was being shifted to the First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) later, the driver sexually abused her.

The investigating officer said that they will record the statement of the girl later.

"We were informed by the hospital authorities after the victim told them about the incident and we took him into custody. We will take the statement of the girl later as she is not a position to explain her ordeal," the investigating officer told a news agency.

Kanivu 108 Ambulance Services in a release said that he has been dismissed from service.