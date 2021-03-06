Corrupt Chennai Lady Cop Fined One Lakh For Demanding Bribe

Chennai: The Human Rights Commissioner has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a woman inspector for taking bribes and violating human rights law.

Sundari hails from Irundai village in Villupuram district. She lodged a complaint with the state Human Rights Commission office. I complained to Elilarasi, who was then the CI of Tiruvallur, that some people had attacked her in 2017. They asked for a bribe of five thousand to register the case. She said the case was registered but no action was taken despite taking a bribe.

It was known in a complaint to the authorities that in 2018, Inspector Elirasi broke into their house, assaulted her, and took her to the police station, detained her, and tortured them. The complaint stated that action should be taken against her for these reasons. After examining the complaint, Judge Jayachandran examined the evidence and issued a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Inspector Elilarasi for violating human rights.