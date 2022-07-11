HYDERABAD: The case of a B.Tech first-year student who went missing from college ended on a happy note after the girl was traced in Mumbai thanks to her Instagram account which she kept activated.

Sakireddy Varshini who was studying in CMR Technical Campus at Kandlakoya in Medchal district close to Hyderabad city went to college on July 7th on her relative Vamsi Mohan Reddy’s two-wheeler. She is said to have exited the college at 10 am as she forgot her ID card and phone and went missing from there. The incident first came to light on Thursday, when her parents filed a missing complaint with the Medchal police after she failed to return home. Her father Sivaji informed the police that she was not carrying her phone and neither did she have any money on her. CCTV footage from a bakery near her college confirmed that the student had left the premises alone with a bag but was not helpful to the police.

On Saturday the girl's younger sister received an alert on her phone which was registered with the girl’s email address - about someone accessing the te Instagram account from a different device in Mumbai.

Based on this lead, the local police alerted their counterparts in Mumbai. She was subsequently traced by the Mumbai police when she was found in the Kalyan Durg Railway station limits. She confessed she was from Hyderabad. They immediately informed the Medchal police about the girl, much to the relief of her parents who were worried that she might have been kidnapped or trafficked. A special police team from Hyderabad was sent to Mumbai to bring back her back and question her about her motive for leaving the State.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Police Arrested Three In Techie's Honour Killing Case