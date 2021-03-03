Construction Workers Killed By Drunk Friend After Argument In Shamshabad

Hyderabad: These types of people usually take some alcohol to run away from the stress of their day's work. A man was killed, by his friend, after a fight between them in an inebriated condition at the Umdanagar railway station in Shamshabad here on Tuesday.

The victim, Dass, and his friend Munna, both labourers were working at the construction site of the railway platform for the last few days. Police said the duo got themselves drunk and ended up arguing and attacking each other with spades used for the construction. Dass suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Shamshabad police have booked a case and are investigating.