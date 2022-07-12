Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Bribed Delhi Jail Staff, Case Booked

NEW DELHI: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail for money laundering and several frauds is said to have bribed jail officials. As per reports in ET, the Delhi Police has booked more than 81officials of Rohini jail on corruption charges and registered a case against them for taking bribes from Sukesh.

NEW DELHI: Sukesh is said to have carried out illegal activities from within the jail with the help of the jail officials who gave him mobile phones, a separate barrack, and other facilities. The police booked the accused after getting permission from the administration of the Tihar jail. The investigation in this matter has revealed that the conman was giving around Rs 1.5 crore every month to the jail officials as a bribe.Chandrasekhar’s food in Delhi’s Tihar Jail is said to have come from a five-star hotel and he also hosted parties inside the prison in complicity with jail officials.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a habitual offender and has been infamous for carrying out several multi-crore frauds including a Rs 215 Crore heist within the prison by duping former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan’s wife Aditi Singh, pretending on phone to be Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, ED officials had informed to the Supreme Court last month.

Several Bollywood actresses including Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi have also been questioned in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. Chandrasekhar was first arrested by the Delhi Police in 2017 for allegedly duping an AIADMK leader of Rs 2 crore. Till date, 34 criminal cases under charges of cheating, extortion, attempt to murder, and bribing public officials are pending against Chandrasekhar with most pending trials before various Delhi courts, reports say.

